There Will Be No DC Fandome This Year

FanDome is FanDone.

After offering up a virtual, DC-centric alternative to the San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con during the first two years of the pandemic, DC Fandome will not be held this fall. DC TV Status Report: Green Lantern & More

In a statement, DC explained, “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022.”

Indeed, the San Diego Comic-Con by and large returned to in-person activities this summer, and the New York Comic Con is planning to do same, Oct. 6-9.

DC FanDome during its two-year existence was a reliable clearing house for TV, film and comic book news from DC. Last year’s event, for example, revealed new gold boots for TV’s The Flash; announced renewals for Titans, Doom Patrol and Pennyworth; surprised Young Justice fans with the immediate release of Season 4’s first two episodes; set a premiere date for James Gunn’s Peacemaker series; revealed Superman’s new “truth, justice and a better tomorrow” motto; and served up a first look at The Sandman‘s Lucifer.

The year prior, mere months into the pandemic and arguably on a logistically more ambitious scale, the virtual fan gathering saw incoming Batwoman Javicia Leslie hold court over a cast Q&A, revealed much Titans Season 3 news, and more.

DC’s TV properties were nearly absent from this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, save for an early screening of some Harley Quinn Season 3 episodes. The CW’s Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow and Naomi have all ended/been cancelled, The Flash and Superman & Lois are not returning until midseason, DC’s Stargirl just launched its third season and Harley Quinn and Peacemaker are both already renewed.

HBO Max’s Green Lantern and The Penguin series remain on track, Pennyworth is due for an October return (now streaming on HBO Max), and the timing for Titans‘ and Doom Patrol‘s fourth seasons remains TBD.

