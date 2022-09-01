Bridget Regan Joins Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters as Wicked DJ

Hot off her crowd-pleasing appearance at this year’s ClexaCon, Bridget Regan has booked a recurring role on The Winchesters, The CW’s Supernatural prequel series debuting this fall. Which New Fall Shows Will YOU Try? Vote!

Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles) and premiering Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c, The Winchesters promises to tell “the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (played by Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

The cast for the 1970s-set drama also includes Nida Khurshid (For the People), Demetria McKinney (Motherland: Fort Salem), Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites and Bianca Kajlich (you say Legacies, I say Rules of Engagement).

According to The Wrap, Regan will appear in multiple episodes as Rockin’ Roxy, a “honey-voiced pirate radio DJ” who has hijacked the airwaves of Lawrence, Kansas to “broadcast a wicked new sound. Not surprisingly, being the world of Supernatural and all, Roxy’s listeners aren’t all of the human variety….

Regan’s previous TV credits include, of course, Legend of the Seeker (where she starred as Kahlan Amnell), White Collar, Agent Carter (as devious Dottie Underwood), The Last Ship (sigh, Sasha….), Jane the Virgin, Spectrum Originals’ Paradise Lost and The CW’s own Batwoman, where she had a too-short arc as Pamela Isley aka Poison Ivy.

