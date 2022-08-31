Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Trailer Is Here to Destroy Your Childhood

Not even Christopher Robin is safe from a feral Winnie the Pooh in the first trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Before Blood and Honey, There Was Pooh Corner

As previously reported, the direct-to-VOD slasher flick will see the “tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff” take an extremely dark turn after being abandoned by a college-aged Christopher Robin. Because he and Piglet have had to fend for themselves in Christopher’s absence, “they’ve essentially become feral, so they’ve gone back to their animal roots” and are “no longer tame,” writer/director Rhys Waterfield told our sister pub Variety. “They’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

One such scene sees Pooh come up behind Christopher Robin’s girlfriend and break her neck. Another sees Piglet chase after an unwelcome houseguest and bash her head in with a sledgehammer.

By comparison, the demonic duo sneaking up on a bikini-clad woman and chloroforming her seems relatively tame. That is, until they tie her up, drag her body into the middle of the road and drive a car over her head.

The trailer also features a brief glimpse of Eeyore’s tombstone. Rumor has it the depressed donkey is consumed by his starving friends.

Blood and Honey is still awaiting a release date. In the meantime, these precious two minutes of quality, family friendly entertainment will have to do.

Will you be checking out Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey upon its eventual release? Or have you already had your fill? Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.