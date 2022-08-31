Tuesday Ratings: Password Remains Rock Steady, CW Dramas Add Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Password revival this Tuesday drew 3.9 million total viewers (holding steady week-to-week) and its fourth 0.5 demo rating out of six outings thus far. Fall TV Poll: Which New Shows Will You Try?

Opening NBC’s night, America’s Got Talent (6.1 mil/0.7) was also steady week-to-week and dominated Tuesday in both measures.

Over on The CW, Leonardo (450K/0.1) and Devils (230K/0.0) both added some viewers, with the former also ticking up in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.