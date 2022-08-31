TVLine Items: The Mighty Ducks Trailer, For All Mankind's NASA Boss and More

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers‘ new addition, Josh Duhamel, isn’t going easy on the young hockey players, even though it’s summer, in the first trailer for Season 2. New on Streaming

“After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (played by Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Duhamel),” reads the official synopsis. “It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?”

Game Changers returns Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Disney+, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* For All Mankind Season 4 has added Daniel Stern (Shrill, Manhattan) in the series-regular role of Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA who’s been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Summer I Turned Pretty has tapped Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) and Elsie Fisher (Castle Rock) for recurring roles in Season 2 of the Prime Video YA series. No details about their characters are currently available.

* Ben Kingsley will reprise his Trevor Slattery role (from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) in Disney+’s upcoming Wonder Man series, our sister site Variety reports.

* Joy Bryant (Parenthood) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Spiderwick Chronicles series, playing Helen Grace, a divorced mother of three teenagers who moves her family to her grandfather Arthur Spiderwick’s estate in Michigan, per Variety.

* Bob Hearts Abishola for Season 4 has elevated series co-creator Gina Yashere (who plays Kemi) and co-executive producer Matt Ross to co-showrunners alongside fellow co-creator Al Higgins, TVLine has learned.

* Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) has joined David E. Kelley’s upcoming ABC drama Avalon, starring Neve Campbell, per Deadline.

* Outlander has cast Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small to play Denzell Hunter and Rachel Hunter in Season 7; watch the pair introduce their characters:

