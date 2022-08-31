Paramount+ to Offer Showtime as an Add-On, Housing All Content in One Service — Get Bundle Pricing

Paramount+ on Wednesday unveiled the ability for subscribers to add Showtime as part of a simple in-app upgrade. New on Streaming

In other words, there’s now a way to view content from both Paramount+ and Showtime as part of a single user experience, thus eliminating the need for two separate streaming apps.

For a limited time, the Essential Plan (ad-tier Paramount+ with Showtime) will be available for $7.99/month, while the Premium Plan (ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime) will be available for $12.99/month. (Sign up now for the new bundle.)

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 2, those prices will jump to $11.99 for the Essential tier and $14.99 for the Premium tier. (Showtime, meanwhile, will remain available as a standalone service, for $10.99/month).

“The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said Paramount Global Streaming president and CEO Tom Ryan, said in a statement. “This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”

Paramount+ is home to such originals as 1883, Evil, The Game, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team and the Star Trek franchise (including Discovery, Lower Decks, Picard, Prodigy and Strange New Worlds). Showtime, meanwhile, has Billions, The Chi, City on a Hill, The L Word: Generation Q, Super Pumped, Yellowjackets and Your Honor, along with such legacy titles as Dexter and Homeland.

Do you already subscribe to Paramount+ and/or Showtime? If so, will you now consider and maybe sign up for the bundle? Hit the comments to share your streaming plans.