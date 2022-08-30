The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one.

When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set.

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism about [Erica’s] baby coming and looking forward to the future. It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

Barnow adds that he has spoken with Garlin, who is “aware that he’s not being replaced.” He continues, “The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is, but I’m assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question. We haven’t had a subsequent conversation since the beginning of writing that he would have any specific clarity on that.” 2022's Most Shocking TV Exits

The loss of Murray, coupled with the excitement surrounding Erica’s pregnancy, “feels like a huge reboot for us,” co-showrunner Chris Bishop says. “We have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.”

Your thoughts on The Goldbergs‘ future? Drop ’em in a comment below.