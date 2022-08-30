Monday Ratings: In the Dark Eyes Audience High Ahead of Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and topping Monday in both measures. Which Fall TV Exit Is Gonna Hurt the Most?

Leading out of that, Claim to Fame (1.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied series lows.

The CW’s Roswell NM (460K/0.1) and In the Dark (350K/0.1) both saw sharp upticks in audience and each rose in the demo ahead of next week’s series finales, with the latter in fact surging to a season high in audience.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (3.1 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale.

Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady, while Beat Shazam (1.9 mil/0.4) was up.

