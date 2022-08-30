Charlbi Dean, aka Black Lightning's Syonide, Dead at 32

Up-and-coming actress Charlbi Dean, who played villainous assassin Syonide on The CW’s Black Lightning, has died at the age of 32 following an unexpected illness, our sister site Variety reports. No further details on the cause of death are available at this time.

A native of Cape Town, South Africa, Dean worked as a model throughout her childhood and teen years before making her American TV debut in a 2017 episode of Elementary. The following year, she took on the role of Syonide, the surrogate daughter of main villain Tobias Whale, on The CW’s superhero series Black Lightning. Tobias rescued Syonide from a dumpster when she was an infant and molded her into a highly skilled assassin, even implanting bulletproof fiber underneath her skin.

Dean debuted as Syonide in the Black Lightning series premiere and appeared in a total of nine episodes, with her character getting killed off in the Season 2 premiere. The actress also costarred alongside Woody Harrelson in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and is set to be released in theaters in October. Her other roles include the movies Death Race 3: Inferno and Blood in the Water.