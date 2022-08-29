The Vow Part 2: NXIVM Founder's Innermost Circle Is Exposed — Trailer

HBO’s The Vow docuseries is ready to dive even deeper into NXIVM founder Keith Raniere’s innermost circle, as seen in the first trailer for Part 2 (premiering Monday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c). 20 Great True Crime Docs to Stream Now

In June 2019, NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere was convicted of crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography, and sentenced to 120 years in prison. Smallville alum Allison Mack, a high-ranking NXIVM member, in turn, was sentenced to three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges.

In Part 1 of The Vow, which aired in summer/fall 2020, former NXIVM members revealed reams of incriminating details about Raniere and the cult’s shocking rituals.

Part 2, meanwhile, is set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Raniere, as it offers an exclusive view into Raniere’s innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman.

The Vow‘s next, six-episode chapter, directed by the Emmy-winning and Academy Award- nominated Jehane Noujaim, promises to “follow the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle with opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.”

New episodes will air on subsequent Mondays on HBO, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.