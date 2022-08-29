Ratings: Big Brother Eyes Audience High as Preseason NFL Lifts CBS

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun — which was a bit delayed, leading out of preseason NFL action — drew 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, topping Sunday in both measures. Shows in Jeopardy as NBC Mulls 10 pm Exit

Big Brother in turn is eyeing its best Sunday audience of Season 24 (4.1 million), though it was down a tick in the demo week-to-week (to a 0.7).

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (4.3 mil/0.4), $100,000 Pyramid (3.7 mil/0.4) and The Final Straw (1.7 mil/0.2) were all down, with the latter hitting series lows.

The CW’s share of the MTV VMAs multicast averaged 600,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.