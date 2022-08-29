House of the Dragon Audience Rises in Week 2, on Heels of Quick Renewal

House of the Dragon opened its doors to even more people in Week 2, building on its record-setting premiere audience.

Episode 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel, titled “The Rogue Prince,” amassed 10.2 million viewers domestically across HBO Max and linear telecasts on Sunday night, marking a gain of two percent from the series premiere’s early tallies.

That series premiere audience, in fact, is now approaching 25 million viewers in the U.S., after one week of availability.

Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched House of the Dragon’s Aug. 21 debut, marking the largest premiere audience for a new original series in pay cabler HBO’s history.

TVLine readers gave that much-ballyhooed premiere an average grade of “A-.“

Days later, HBO announced the fantasy saga’s Season 2 pickup.

RELATED STORIES The Vow Part 2: NXIVM Founder's Innermost Circle Is Exposed -- Trailer

The Vow Part 2: NXIVM Founder's Innermost Circle Is Exposed -- Trailer House of the Dragon's Corlys Did a Bad, Bad Thing -- and We've Got a Bunch of Post-Episode 2 Questions

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with Season 1,” HBO Programming EVP Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to [series co-creators] George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2.”

Set two centuries before the events of the mothership series, House of the Dragon chronicles the fall of House Targaryen, pulling from Fire & Blood, a compendium written by George R. R. Martin that elaborates on the Targaryen family’s history. The major players of the show’s sizable cast include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Want scoop on House of the Dragon, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.