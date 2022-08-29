TVLine Items: Queen Sugar Trailer, Dolly Parton Holiday Movie Cast and More

Queen Sugar is getting ready to say goodbye with a trailer for the seventh and final season, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8/7c on OWN.

The show’s swan song picks up six months after viewers last saw the Bordelons, who “continue to strive to honor the legacy of their father and preserve their land and community,” per the official synopsis. In the premiere episode, “the family attends a christening for Ralph Angel and Darla’s baby, Tru. Plus, Billie ignores Vince’s calls, Prosper asks Sandy on a date, and Micah sees Keke. Finally, Sam Landry delivers shocking news that could threaten the Bordelon land once again.”

* NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas — a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker — will feature Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus as guest stars.

* Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) and James Cromwell (Succession, The Young Pope) will recur opposite Colin Farrell in the Apple TV+ series Sugar. Additionally, Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Alex Hernandez (Invasion) and Lindsay Pulsipher (The Beast) have joined the show as series regulars.

* Hulu has released a trailer for The Kardashians Season 2, premiering Thursday, Sept. 22, with new episodes releasing every Thursday:

* The Roku Channel has released a trailer for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, premiering Friday, Nov. 4:

