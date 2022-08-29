From: Who's New for Season 2 of Epix Sci-Fi Horror Series?

Who’s heading to From?

Third base!

But seriously…. With Season 2 of Epix’s sci-fi horror series in production in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and aiming for a 2023 premiere, some casting news has trickled out — namely, a first look at who all was aboard that bus that mysteriously pulled into town at the very end of Season 1.

Created by John Griffin, who executive-produces alongside Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Fringe), From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

Harold Perrineau (Lost) leads an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

In Season 2, “hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers,” reads the synopsis.

On the casting front for Season 2, TVLine has learned that Scott McCord has been upped to series regular status, as Victor.

Additionally, these new series regulars will appear in Season 2 as passengers aboard the aforementioned bus: A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Angela Moore (Nancy Drew), Deborah Grover (Anne With an E), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run) and newcomer Nathan D. Simmons.

