Days of Our Lives Episodes May Run Longer on Peacock Streaming Home

Days of Our Lives fans may wind up getting a bit more bang for their buck (er, five bucks) a short while after the long-running soap opera makes its move to streaming. Days of Our Lives' Best Characters, Ranked

As announced earlier this month, Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12, thus ending its 57-year run on NBC. New episodes, released every weekday, will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which currently costs $4.99 per month (though a “fall” promotion running the month of September slashes the Premium rate to just $1.99/month).

A new one-hour news program titled NBC News Daily will fill Days‘ soon-to-be-vacant slot.

Fans of the Salem-based sudser were quick to meet the news with a wealth of gripes, and concerns. In addition to the heretofore-“free” soap now costing multiple dollars a month, some have wondered if the program itself might change, free as it soon will be of the restrictions of stodgy broadcast-TV.

Days exec producer Ken Corday, though, assured fans via a recent Soap Opera Digest Q&A that they will get via streaming “the same show” that they have enjoyed for years and years.

With maybe one, “bigger” exception.

“You will probably be getting more show content after February of next year, because we don’t have to limit the show to 38 minutes with 22 minutes of commercial time,” Corday ventured. (Days has already filmed/banked episodes through February 2023).

“On Peacock, with the [Premium] subscription, you get four minutes of commercial time [per episode], and with the higher [Premium Plus] subscription,” which fetches $9.99/month, “you get no commercial time. So, that’s good,” he said.

Plus, as unimaginable as it may be, the denizens of Salem may look even better than they do now! As Corday also noted, “The broadcast quality on streaming is better than network broadcast from transmitters.”

