Yellowstone: First Season 5 Footage Revealed In Tense Teaser Trailer

“We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” Yellowstone’s John ominously intones in the tense Season 5 teasertrailer that Paramount Network dropped Sunday. And considering that as the Dutton family’s patriarch says so, the clip cuts to right-hand man Rip cocking a shotgun, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that he isn’t talking about cattle-ranching.

Although the video really reveals very little about upcoming twists of plot, we are promised that “all will be revealed.” Among the questions that have been burning the most brightly since Season 4’s finale (recapped here): Will John manage to defeat adopted son Jamie to succeed Lynelle as governor of Montana? Will Caroline make good on her threat to put Beth in prison? And most importantly, what became of a certain character we haven’t seen since Season 3’s explosive ending. (Read the big mysteries we want solved here.)

As previously reported, four recurring cast members have been promoted to series-regular status for Season 5: Jen Landon (marble-mouthed scene stealer Teeter), Wendy Moniz (John’s old flame, Governor Perry), Mo Brings Plenty (Rainwater’s go-to guy, Mo) and Kathryn Kelly (Jimmy’s fiancée, Emily). The super-sized 14-episode season will be split into two seven-episode halves, the first of which will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 8/7c.

