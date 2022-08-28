VMAs Live Stream: Watch MTV's Official 2022 Red Carpet Pre-Show

MTV is kicking off the 2022 VMAs a little early on Sunday with a star-studded pre-show that includes performances from several of this year’s nominated artists.

Best New Artist nominee Dove Cameron, MTV PUSH artist Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy are all set to perform during the 90-minute event, which also features DJ Murda Beatz as the official Kraft Singles House DJ.

The pre-show is hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, with Tate McRae pitching in as a special celebrity correspondent. Watch it all go down live when the stream begins at 6:15/5:15c.

Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles enter Sunday’s ceremony at the head of the pack with eight nominations apiece, followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with seven. Billie Eilish is up next with six, while BTS, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Future, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are all five-time nominees.

As always, the main show is where it’s at. Beginning at 8 pm, music enthusiasts can expect performances from Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem, J Balvin, Harlow, Kane Brown, Khalid, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg.

