Power Rangers Season 30 Set for 2023 Premiere, Full Dino Fury Cast to Return

Hasbro’s entertainment studio, Entertainment One, announced on Sunday (aka Power Rangers Day) that the 30th season of the Power Rangers franchise will begin filming this fall in New Zealand, with an eye on a 2023 debut.

What’s more, for the first time since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuted in 1993, the current cast (from Power Rangers: Dino Fury) will be returning for a third season.

In Power Rangers: Dino Fury, the titular, color-coded heroes — fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs — were recruited to deal with an invading alien threat. That adventure continues in Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, where the team will head out to, well, space! (The first half of Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 2 premiered is currently streaming on Netflix, with the second half due to hit the service on Thursday, Sept. 29.)

The cast members returning for Cosmic Fury include Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Jordon Fite, Kai Moya, Chance Perez and Tessa Rao. Cosmic Fury will also see the return of showrunner Simon Bennett, and writers Becca Barnes and Alywn Dale.

“Since the first episode of Power Rangers: Dino Fury,” showrunner Bennett said in a statement, “this team of Power Rangers has broken the mold of the franchise in many ways, so it is exciting and humbling to be able to continue the story of these characters in Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury.

“Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 2 ends with some big revelations,” the EP noted, “and we’re so grateful to Hasbro and eOne that we get to continue to tell these stories in a brand new way.”

Created by Haim Saban and launched in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers is celebrating 29 continuous years on the air, making it one of the longest-running kids’ live-action series in television history, with more than 900 episodes aired to date.