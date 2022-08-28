Johnny Depp Makes Bizarre VMAs Cameo as Moon Person — Watch

In his first major TV appearance since his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp turned up at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday as the show’s iconic mascot, the Moon Person.

Though Depp did not attend the VMAs in the flesh, his face was digitally inserted into the astronaut’s helmet, floating high above the stage. As the show returned from commercial breaks, Depp popped in for a few quippy one-liners.

“I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” he remarked at the beginning of the show.

After Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo hit the stage, Depp was heard saying, “And you know what? I needed the work.”

In another clip, the temp Moon Person said, “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f–king music, shall we?”

Watch a clip of Depp floating above the stars:

His VMA stint comes just a few months after the actor won his highly publicized trial against Heard, in which the jury found his ex had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece about domestic violence. The jury also found that he had defamed Heard through his attorney during his attempt to fight back against her charges.

Since then, Depp joined musician Jeff Beck for multiple live performances, and the duo released a 13-track album titled 18. The actor is also set to direct Modigliani, a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The film marks his first feature-length directorial effort in 25 years.

Surprised to see Depp at the VMAs? Let us know in the comments.