Eminem and Snoop Dogg Reunite for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance — Watch

Two of the biggest names in hip-hop shared the stage on Sunday at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Nominated this year for Best Hip-Hop Video, Eminem and Snoop Dogg took over New Jersey’s Prudential Center with a metaverse-themed performance of “From The D 2 The LBC,” their first collaboration in more than two decades.

It’s been quite some time, however, since either rapper has performed at the VMAs. Eminem last took to the stage in 2010 for a dual performance of “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie.” It’s been even longer for Snoop, who previously teamed up with Diddy and the Notorious B.I.G. way back in 2005.

Eminem has been nominated for nearly 60 VMAs during his career, taking home a total of 13, including Best New Artist in a Video (1999’s “My Name Is”), Video of the Year (2000’s “The Real Slim Shady”) and Best Video From a Film (2003’s “Lose Yourself”). Snoop also has a pair of VMA wins under his belt — Best Rap Video (1994’s “Doggy Dog World”) and Best Art Direction (2015’s “So Many Pros”).

Other high-profile performers at this year’s VMAs include Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Khalid, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

