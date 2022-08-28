Blackpink Makes U.S. Award Show Debut at 2022 MTV VMAs — Watch

With eight VMA nominations to their name, it’s hard to believe that the ladies of Blackpink are only now making their debut on the main stage.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were all on hand Sunday to perform their new single “Pink Venom,” marking their first-ever performance at MTV’s annual award show. In fact, Blackpink is the first female K-pop group to perform at the VMAs period. This is history in the making, people!

Lisa’s Best K-Pop Video nomination for “Lalisa” this year also makes her the first female solo K-pop artist to be nominated for a VMA. Blackpink has been nominated for Best Group four times at the VMAs, plus another pair of Best K-Pop Group nominations. Their first VMA win was Song of the Summer in 2020 for “How You Like That.”

Other high-profile performers at this year’s VMAs include Anitta, Bad Bunny, Eminem, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Khalid, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Blackpink’s VMA performance, then grade it and drop a comment with your full review below.