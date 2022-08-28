An #Avalance/Nyssa al Ghul Truce? Watch Katrina Law Crash Legends Stars' ClexaCon Panel, Riding a Unicorn

Arrow alum Katrina Law did say she always thought that Nyssa al Ghul should have crashed the wedding of Legends of Tomorrow‘s Sara (aka My Beloved) and Ava.

So she did the next best thing.

Today at ClexaCon (the first and largest multi-fandom event for LGBTQ+ women, trans and non-binary fans and creators, held this year at the Anaheim Marriott), Legends‘ Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan were holding court at their uber-popular “Avalance” panel when who rides in — draped in a rainbow, and riding a (fake) unicorn — but Law.

Waiving a white “truce” flag, Nyssa’s portrayer dismounted her steed and joined Lotz and Macallan on stage, to deliver a gift for the Avalance baby we may never see get born (due to Legends‘ abrupt cancellation). She then playfully wedged herself between Lotz and her Legends leading lady.

In the infamous TVLine video above, Law this spring shared her knee-jerk reaction to the Avalance pregnancy news (tl;dr part-alien Sara was able to get “knocked up” by her lady love), before reminding us that she always felt Arrow‘s Nyssa should have crashed the Avalance wedding.

Short of that, Law was hoping that Nyssa could show up at the inevitable Avalance baby shower, with some sort of appropriate-from-an-assassin gift in hand. “It would be funny to see what sort of baby shower gift Nyssa would give,” she smiled.

But what did Law herself present Lotz and Macallan with at ClexaCon? An “Auntie Nyssa” onesie for the hypothetical baby-to-be. Awww.

Watch Law’s entrance and banter below, courtesy of ClexaCon and fan videos: