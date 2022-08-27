The Boys' Eric Kripke Says His Ill-Fated Sandman Adaptation 'Would've Been a Bad Show' — and He's Explaining Why

More than a decade before Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman arrived on the scene, Warner Bros. TV hired The Boys‘ Eric Kripke to turn Neil Gaiman’s popular comic books into a TV series. The project was ultimately shelved and now, for the first time, Kripke is explaining why.

“WB gave me a crack at The Sandman but said it had to be network,” Kripke explained on Twitter Saturday. “It was my favorite comic, inspired much of [Supernatural], so I tried. Neil was kind and patient but, ultimately, it would’ve been a bad show.”

Kripke went on to gush about Netflix’s version, calling the 10-episode first season (which dropped August 5) “lush” and stunning.”

Gaiman himself addressed the ill-fated Kripke-penned iteration in a Friday tweet, calling it a “terrific network TV version of Sandman,” before adding, “But when you make a network TV version of Sandman you lose an awful lot of what makes it Sandman. [Kripke] did a great job considering the limitations.”

Gaiman raised eyebrows last week when he warned fans that despite positive reviews and high viewership, The Sandman was not a slam-dunk for renewal because it “is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make [a second season] we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough.”