Sistas Spinoff Zatima Sets BET+ Premiere Date, Reveals Full Cast

Zac and Fatima will be living dramatically ever after on BET+ this fall. Sistas‘ “Zatima”-centric spinoff, appropriately titled Zatima, will hit the streamer on Thursday, Sept. 29.

As previously announced, the 10-episode series will follow Sistas‘ it couple Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they “navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.” And if what we’ve seen on Sistas is any indication, there will be plenty of both.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Zatima has added three series regulars Cameron Fuller (The Last Ship) will play Nathan, one of Zac’s basketball buddies whose wife Lori “keeps him in check at every turn and holds him accountable for his responsibilities”; Remington Hoffman (Days of Our Lives) will play Bryce, a new stock market friend of Zac’s who doesn’t realize that his girlfriend is Fatima’s BFF; and Nzinga Imani (All the Queen’s Men) will play Bryce’s girlfriend Angela, who eventually connects the dots and realizes that she has heard all about Zac’s shady activities.

We’ll also meet the following recurring characters: Jasmin Brown (Double Cross) as Zac’s tenant Deja, a nail technician slash stripper; Danielle LaRoach (Southern Hospitality) as Belinda, Fatima’s sometimes-too-honest friend; and Guyviaud Joseph (Blue Bloods) as Tony, a commitment-averse friend of Zac’s who encourages his bad behavior.

Meanwhile, Sistas is expected to return to BET with its fifth season in October. Are you excited for Zatima? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.