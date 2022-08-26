Thursday Ratings: Big Brother Rises With Double Eviction

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Thursday drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (per Nielsen finals), ticking up in both measures week-to-week — and topping the night across the board. (Read recap.) Who's In? Who's Out? Fall's Big Cast Changes!

Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.4 mil/0.5), Generation Gap (2.8 mil/0.4) and The Con (2.2 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, with the latter also adding some eyeballs along the way.

On The CW, Bump (290K/0.0) was steady, while The Great Chocolate Showdown (350K/0.1) ticked up in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”