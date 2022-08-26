That '70s Show Is Returning to Streaming — But Not on Netflix

If you want to squeeze in a That ’70s Show rewatch ahead of That ’90s Show, you’ll have to look beyond Netflix. That '90s Show: Everything We Know

The beloved Fox sitcom, which left Netflix in September 2020, will begin streaming on Peacock as of Thursday, Sept. 1.

That ’70s Show originally aired for eight seasons (and 200 episodes) between 1998 and 2006, and had remained one of Netflix’s most popular library titles before the rights lapsed nearly two full years ago. The series made stars out of its young ensemble, which included Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama.

Last October, Netflix announced that it had handed a 10-episode order to sequel series That ’90s Show. The spinoff picks up in 1995 with Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman visiting her grandparents (returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place, Wis., where she comes of age with a new generation of kids “under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” according to the official logline.

Earlier this year, Grace, Prepon, Valderrama, Kunis and Kutcher closed deals to guest-star on That ’90s Show, where they’ll reprise their respective roles as Eric, Donna, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso. Tommy Chong is also returning as former Foto Hut owner (and everyone’s favorite hippie) Leo.

Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, the original series’ creators, are writing and executive-producing alongside daughter Lindsey Turner. Fellow EP Gregg Mettler will also serve as showrunner. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Currently, Peacock offers three subscription tiers: a free, basic plan; a Premium plan, which forces you to sit through some ads for $4.99/month; and Peacock Premium Plus, an ad-free plan which fetches $9.99/month. Peacock will offer That ’70s Show via its Premium and Premium Plus plans.

Will you sign up for Peacock to rewatch That ’70s Show? Join “the circle” and sound off in Comments.