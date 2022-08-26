Ghosts Adds Gilmore Girls' Rose Abdoo in 'No-Nonsense' Season 2 Role

Ghosts has scared up a Season 2 cast addition in the form of Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo, who will guest-star during the CBS comedy’s sophomore run, TVLine has confirmed.

Earlier this month, Abdoo shared in an Instagram post that she had filmed scenes for Ghosts‘ second season, writing that “I had the best time with this amazing cast.” TVLine can now exclusively reveal that she will appear not as a spirit from the afterlife, but as Paula, a no-nonsense veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which comes to use Woodstone Mansion as a shooting location.

Ghosts returns for Season 2 on Thursday, Sept. 29 in its new 8:30/7:30c time slot, but the airdate of Abdoo’s episode has not been announced. (In other Ghosts news… can Jay see them now, too?!)

In addition to Gilmore Girls, where she recurred as Stars Hollow’s resident mechanic Gypsy, Abdoo has recently appeared on Hacks, Saved by the Bell and Bless This Mess, among other series. She’ll also be seen in Hulu’s upcoming showbiz satire Reboot, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 20.