Floribama Shore Not Returning for Season 5 on MTV, With Future in Limbo

The Floribama Shore is closed for the foreseeable future: MTV has decided not to move forward with a fifth season of the reality series, at least for now, according to our sister site Deadline, who adds that “the future of the series is being evaluated” by the network.

An offshoot of MTV’s reality juggernaut Jersey Shore, Floribama Shore debuted in 2017 and followed eight friends who live together in a summer house on the Florida Panhandle. The action moved to St. Pete Beach, Florida in Season 3, and then to Montana and Lake Havasu for Season 4, which wrapped up in December. Jersey Shore mastermind SallyAnn Salsano served as executive producer. All eight core cast members remained with the show for all four seasons, except for Kortni Gilson, who left after Season 3.

MTV has rolled out a new series in the Shore franchise, though, debuting Buckhead Shore in June, with a new cast of friends partying it up in a lake house in coastal Georgia. Meanwhile, the original Jersey Shore cast is still fist-pumping on the sequel series Family Vacation, which returned with new episodes in June as well.

Will you miss spending your summers on the Floribama Shore? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.