TVLine Items: E! Cancels 2 Series, Orphan Black Spinoff Casting and More

E! is KO’ing a pair of pop culture-themed series.

Per Deadline, the cabler has cancelled daytime talker Daily Pop and late-night gabfest Nightly Pop. The former premiered in May 2017, while the latter bowed in Oct. 2018.

Daily Pop will air its final episode in mid-September and Nightly Pop will conclude its run in October.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop teams for their creativity and commitment, including working countless hours to keep these shows up and running through the pandemic,” Tracie Wilson, EVP Of Syndication Studios at NBCU, wrote in a memo to staff, according to Deadline.

Ready for more newsy nuggets? Well…

* Amanda Fix (Kung Fu) and Avan Jogia (Twisted) have joined Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC’s upcoming spinoff series set in the world of Orphan Black, per Deadline. Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and AMC Networks’ linear channels, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal,” per the official synopsis.

* Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy Acapulco will premiere Friday, Oct. 21, with the first two episodes.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?