Virgin River Again Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Boys Leaves Chart

Netflix’s Virgin River and Stranger Things repeated in the top two spots on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. Netflix's 25 Best Original Series, Ranked

For the week of week of July 25, the soon-to-be-more-diverse Virgin River was again No. 1 with 2.4 billion minutes viewed across 42 total episodes. Stranger Things followed with 1.84 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes.

Brand-new to the Nielsen chart this week were Netflix’s Keep Breathing (730 million minutes/six episodes) and The Most Hated Man on the Internet (546 million minutes/three episodes), while Netflix’s Blown Away rose five spots to No. 5 with 443 million minutes viewed across 30 total episodes.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of July 25 were Prime Video’s The Terminal List… Netflix’s Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, The Umbrella Academy and Car Masters: Rust to Riches 🤷🏻‍♂️… and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (with 16 available episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were Resident Evil, The Boys (ending an eight-week run) and Alba.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.