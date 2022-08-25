Gilmore Girls Star Calls Out 'Creator' for Objectifying Luke in Season 3 Episode — Did the Scene Go Too Far? (Watch)

Gilmore Girls‘ Scott Patterson is calling out series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for objectifying his character back in Season 3. Gilmore Girls' 20 Best Characters, Ranked

In the most recent installment of the rewatch podcast I Am All In, TV’s erstwhile Luke Danes recalls feeling uncomfortable while filming Season 3, Episode 19, “Keg! Max!” The scene in question — which is embedded above — sees Lauren Graham’s Lorelai and Melissa McCarthy’s Sookie discuss Luke’s butt after Sookie accidentally makes contact with Luke’s backside.

“I realized it wasn’t OK, and it didn’t make me feel comfortable at all. It made me feel really embarrassed, actually,” Patterson says. “It’s infuriating to be treated that way. It is infuriating because you’re being treated like an object. It’s disturbing and it’s disgusting, and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes. It was all about the butt, the butt, the butt, the butt. When we weren’t filming, we were sitting down [and] people were still talking about the butt, the butt, the butt. It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set, and I couldn’t wait for that day to be over.

“Put yourself in my place,” he continues. “Stand there in front of all those people filming, and this is how the creator of that show sees that character — that you can humiliate him and take away his dignity that entire scene and that’s OK. And it wasn’t OK with me, and I hated that scene… I had to go to work and shoot that. I had to learn those lines. I had to rehearse that scene. I had to shoot that scene many, many, many times. We had to do that scene at a table read with the entire production present — the crew, the cast, all the executives.”

Patterson ultimately posits that “it’s as disgusting for women to objectify men as it is for men to objectify women, and it’s as harmful… Just because it was 2003 doesn’t mean it was OK,” he points out. “It’s never OK, and I didn’t feel comfortable doing it, and it pissed me off. And I never said anything, so I was angry at myself for never saying anything. But I had this job, and I didn’t want to make waves and all that.”

Listen to the podcast below — the conversation about the above-mentioned scene begins at the 39:55 mark — then hit the comments: Do you think the scene went too far?