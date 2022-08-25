Wednesday Ratings: The Resort's NBC Outing Places 5th for the Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s broadcast-TV encore of streaming sister Peacock’s The Resort premiere drew just 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating on Wednesday, tying for fifth in the demo for the night (and falling well shy of Password‘s week-prior outing, which did 4.4 mil/0.4). TV's 30 Best Series Finales Ever, Ranked!

Opening NBC’s night, America’s Got Talent (5.6 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, and delivered Wednesday’s biggest audience.

CBS’ Big Brother (4 mil/0.9) was steady week-to-week and dominated the night in the demo. The Challenge: USA (2.1 mil/0.4) was also steady.

Over on Fox, MasterChef (averaging 2.3 mil/0.5) ticked up from last week’s double helping.

The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (490K/0.1) and Wellington Paranormal (230K/0.0) both added eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.