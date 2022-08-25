Animal Kingdom Series Finale Preview: Pope's Escape Plan Is Majorly 'Flipped'

It’s not quite a Get Out of Jail Free card. But in this sneak peek at the series finale of Animal Kingdom, J, Craig and Deran set in motion their complicated plot to spring Pope from the pokey during a prison transfer.

As you’ll see in the action-packed clip above, things start off pretty much perfectly for the rough-and-tumble Cody boys. Sure, the erstwhile Andrew gets flipped along with the prison-transfer bus. But let’s be real, he’s been through worse. And if at the end of the day, Catherine’s killer finds himself a free man, he’ll consider a few bumps and bruises worth it, now won’t he? Of course, that’s an extremely big “if.”

As viewers are well aware, as the TNT crime drama nears its conclusion with Sunday’s episode (at 9/8c), Craig and Deran are making post-jailbreak plans to flee the country — the former to join newly minted fiancée Renn and their baby, Nick; the latter, to hopefully reconnect with lost love Adrian. At the same time, however, nephew J, with the help of his latest squeeze Penny, has seemingly set in motion a scheme of his own to exact karmic payback on the den of thieves. Per the series’ official logline for “FUBAR”: “The Cody boys embark on their most dangerous job; Andrew commits a sin that destroyed the family.”

Intriguing, no?

To check out step No. 1 of Pope’s great escape, click on the video above. Then hit the comments: Which of the Codys do you hope comes out on top when the dust settles?