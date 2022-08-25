America's Funniest Home Videos Makes a Major Change Ahead of Season 33

When America’s Funniest Home Videos returns for Season 33 this fall, it’s bringing way more cash to the table, ABC announced Thursday.

The new season (which premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7/6c) will double the weekly prize money awarded to its contestants. Its first-place prize, given to the funniest or most unique clip, will now be upped to $20,000. Second place will take home $6,000, and third place will bank $4,000. Per usual, the first-place winners will then move on compete for $100,000 and the grand prize vacation package.

The network also announced that the show’s live studio audience will return for the first time in two seasons.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a live audience back to the studio after two years,” Executive Producer and Director of AFV Vin Di Bona said in a statement. “We’re starting with a limited audience size of 50 people, and hope to be back to full audience capacity of 200 soon. The studio audience has always been an essential part of our set, and an integral part of the show, providing an effusive energy felt by our viewers, host and crew. Now, more than ever, people need the laughter AFV provides and with the doubling of the weekly prize money, we’re set for our biggest season yet.”

