Tuesday Ratings: Password Ticks Up, Leonardo and Devils Drop Eyeballs

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent this Tuesday drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (per Nielsen finals), holding steady week-to-week and dominating the night in both measures. TV's 30 Best Series Finales, Ranked (Now Including Lost)

Leading out of that, Night 5 of Password put up 4 mil and a 0.5, ticking up in the demo week-to-week.

Over on ABC, Cinderella: The Reunion — A Special Edition of 20/20

drew 2 mil and a 0.3, while a first-in-a-while broadcast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella did 1.5 mil/0.2.

At The CW, Leonardo (400K/0.0) and Devils (213K/0.0) both saw steep audience declines versus their week-ago premieres.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.