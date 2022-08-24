Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez to Headline Fox's Missing Persons Procedural

Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0) and Dania Ramirez (Sweet Tooth, Once Upon a Time) have been put on Alert, as the leads of an upcoming Fox procedural.

Deadline and Variety first reported on the respective castings. Every JAG, NCIS, H50, MacGyver, Magnum, Scorpion Crossover!

Penned by The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath, Alert follows Nikki Parker (played by Ramirez), a police officer who joins the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit after her own son goes missing, to help other people find their loved ones even as she searches for her own. Six years later, Nikki’s world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (played by Caan), shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it…?

From there, the character-driven police procedural promises a “heart-pounding, life-or-death search” for a missing person in each episode, that runs alongside Nikki and Devon’s quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son.

Eisendrath will serve as showrunner on Alert and executive-produce alongside Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner.

Caan was previously attached to Topangaland, a private-eye drama he co-wrote (with SEAL Team creator Benjamin Cavell) and that was in development at CBS; that project is no longer moving forward at CBS.

Ramirez recently wrapped filming of Sweet Tooth Season 2, which is awaiting a Netflix release date.