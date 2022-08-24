Disney+'s Live-Action Pinocchio Trailer Will Tug at Your Heartstrings, No Lie

Not to be confused with Guillermo Del Toro’s version, which will 100-percent give you nightmares, Disney+ has released the official trailer for its own Pinocchio update — which, let’s be real, could very well also give you nightmares.(Man-eating whales? Kids turning into donkeys? Judgmental talking crickets? Chilling!)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this live-action/CGI remake stars Tom Hanks (every movie ever) as Geppetto, the lonely Italian woodcarver whose sole wish is to have a son. His wish comes true, albeit not the way he imagines, when Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) arrives on the scene as the mysterious Blue Fairy, bringing one of his puppets — namely Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) — to life. Well, she technically puts him on the path to life. Gross as it sounds, a puppet still needs to earn his skin.

The movie’s cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped) as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!) as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco (Rizzoli & Isles) as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) as The Coachman, among others.

Pinocchio will be available to stream on Thursday, Sept. 8, aka Disney+ Day. Hit PLAY on the trailer above to watch the little puppet in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.