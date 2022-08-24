TVLine Items: King Kong Series at Disney+, Slater in Spiderwick and More

King Kong‘s reign will continue on Disney+: The streamer is developing a live-action series centered on the monstrous movie ape, according to our sister site Variety.

The serialized drama, which is still in the early stages of development, will explore the origins of King Kong and the mysteries of his home, Skull Island. Paper Girls‘ Stephany Folsom will write and executive-produce the series, based on the original 1933 King Kong film, written by Merian C. Cooper. Film director James Wan (Saw, Insidious) will also serve as an EP.

The character of King Kong has inspired a number of movies since his 1933 debut, including a 2005 remake helmed by Peter Jackson and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

* Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) has signed on to play the villainous ogre Mulgarath/Dr. Dorian Brauer in Disney+’s live-action adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Toni Collette (Unbelievable) have joined The Power, Prime Video’s adaptation of the novel about a world in which all teenage girls have the ability to electrocute people at will, per Variety. Collette is stepping in for Leslie Mann, who had to back out due to COVID-related production delays, while Charles is replacing Tim Robbins (whom himself replaced Rainn Wilson).

* Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth) has joined The Sterling Affairs, FX’s limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, as Sterling’s mistress, V. Stiviano.

* ABC’s upcoming drama Avalon, starring Neve Campbell and Steven Pasquale, has added Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Deputy Carolyn Chavez, Deadline reports.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Season 3 of the animated musical comedy Central Park, debuting with three episodes on Friday, Sept. 9:

