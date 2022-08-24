Explosive Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer Teases June vs. Serena

The battle lines have been drawn in The Handmaid’s Tale‘s full Season 5 trailer (watch above), which focuses on the looming showdown between June and Serena in the wake of Commander Waterford’s murder.

In the Season 4 finale, Elisabeth Moss’ June lured Commander Waterford, who’d ritually raped her for years, into the demilitarized zone between Gilead and Canada. Then she and a group of her fellow former handmaids chased him through the woods and killed him. June returned home only to say goodbye to her husband and baby daughter; at a detention center, Serena opened a mysterious package and found Fred’s finger and wedding ring inside. (Read a full recap.)

Per the official teaser synopsis, “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

In addition to Moss, returning series regulars include Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale will return on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a two-episode premiere. Single episodes will follow weekly.