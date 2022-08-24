Celebrity Jeopardy!: MCU's Simu Liu Among Contestants in Mayim Bialik-Hosted Primetime Edition

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu will face a challenge greater than a CGI dragon — the six-by-five Jeopardy! game board — as one of the guest players on ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! this fall.

Other celebs participating in the Mayim Bialik-hosted primetime outings include Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Patton Oswalt (seemingly everything these days), B.J. Novak (The Office), comedienne Iliza Shlesinger and WNBA star/commentator Candace Parker.

The aforementioned players will compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice, when Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8/7c, where it will lead into Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The Celebrity Rookie.

“It’s the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities,” Bialik says in a preview clip posted by EW.com. “Let’s hope they’ve been reading more than screenplays.”

Bialik will oversee this new primetime edition, as part of the division of hosting duties between the Big Bang Theory alum and Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings.

Jennings will kick off the regular Jeopardy! season in September, and host both the inaugural Second Chance competition and the next Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long and others.

In the meantime, Bialik — who of course is also busy headlining the returning Fox sitcom Call Me Kat — will host Celebrity Jeopardy!, then take over the drive time edition from Jennings in January. The plan is to have Bialik also host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship.