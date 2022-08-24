Fart-Focused Bluey Episode, Originally Banned by Disney+, to Receive Release

Despite failing the initial Disney+ sniff test, an episode of the beloved Australian cartoon Bluey will soon be made available to U.S. subscribers. New on Streaming

“‘Family Meeting’ will roll out on U.S. platforms soon,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to Pirates & Princesses. “Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast [standards and practices] at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate, which is what we plan to do.”

In the episode, Chilli accuses her husband Bandit of farting (or rather, “fluffing”) in Bluey’s face as he climbs out of bed. Because he who denied it almost surely supplied it, Bandit is put on trial. Chilli acts as judge, while Bluey and Bingo serve as witnesses.

The episode originally aired on Australia’s ABC Kids last December. TVLine has reached out to Disney+ to confirm the episode’s U.S. release and date of availability.

For the uninitiated: Bluey follows the titular, 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, “who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways,” according to the official logline, often “bringing her family – including younger sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli – as well as friends and community into her world of fun and discovery.”

The first half of Season 3, which consisted of 25, seven-minute episodes, began streaming Aug. 10; Part 2 will begin streaming later this year.