Legends of Tomorrow's Lisseth Chavez Joins ABC's The Rookie for Season 5

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie, in the form of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Lisseth Chavez. Who's In? Who's Out? Fall TV Cast Changes

TVLine has learned that Chavez will be appearing as a guest-star in multiple Season 5 episodes of the Entertainment One and ABC Signature co-production.

Specifically, Chavez will play the role of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy, and whose unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.

Fun fact: TVLine’s annual Dream Roles for Stars of Cancelled Shows feature had suggested that The Rookie add a young, new rookie in the form of Arrowverse alum… Nicole Kang (of the similarly snuffed Batwoman).

Prior to her run as Legends of Tomorrow‘s extraterrestrial-savvy Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz (the Arrowverse’s first canonically asexual character), Chavez’s TV credits included Chicago P.D. (where in Season 7 she played former undercover cop Vanessa Rojas), Station 19, The OA, The Fosters (as Ximena Sinfuego, an art student who befriended Callie) and Murder in the First.

In previously reported The Rookie casting news, Tru Valentino, who recurred last season as Officer Aaron Thorsen, has been upped to series regular for Season 5.

The Rookie will kick off its Season 5 run on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10/9c, where it will lead out of AFV, Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

The light procedural also has its Niecy Nash-led offshoot, The Rookie Feds (no colon!), premiering this fall — on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 pm (leading out of Bachelor in Paradise).

