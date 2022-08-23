Halloween Ends to Make Peacock Debut on Same Day as Theatrical Release

Halloween Ends will begin streaming the same day the horror sequel arrives in theaters.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that the last (LOL!) chapter of the Jamie Lee Curtis-fronted slasher saga will debut on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 14, aka its theatrical opening day.

The move mirrors the strategy the studio employed for 2021’s Halloween Kills, although COVID was more of a factor at that time.

In addition to Curtis, the 13th installment’s cast features franchise alums James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards.

Taking place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends finds Curtis’ Laurie “living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir,” per the teaser synopsis. “Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”