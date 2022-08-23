Blue Bloods Season 13: Who Is Getting a (Problem-Solving!) Job Change?

Someone in the Reagan family is going to have to order new business cards once Season 13 of CBS’ Blue Bloods gets underway. Who's In? Who's Out? Fall's Bg Cast Changes

Kevin Wade, the showrunner for what during the TV season is regularly Friday’s most watched program, let slip some “promotion” news when fielding an Inside Line reader question about any characters rising in the ranks during Season 13, which premieres Friday, Oct. 7 (now leading out of the new firefighter drama Fire Country).

What’s more, the upcoming job change will fix a bit of problem the crime drama has been kinda-sorta ignoring.

“It was brought up when Jamie and Eddie (played by Will Estes and Vanessa Ray) got married, that though there is no law on the books, is it is against the rule of custom for spouses to work together in a precinct,” Wade reminded. “But they have a new commanding officer this season (Stephanie Kurtzuba’s Sgt. McNichols), who as soon as she sees them says, ‘One of you is going to transfer by the end of the day.'”

But — plot twist! — neither Jamie nor Eddie will actually have to bid the 29th precinct adieu. Stop reading now, if you don’t want to know how they avoid the “split-up.”

Sgt. McNichols actually “finds another way” to solve the problem, “which is to elevate Jamie to Field Information Officer for that precinct,” Wade previewed. “That means he’s not in uniform and he’s not at the morning rollout and all that stuff, but it’s a very real job at the NYPD.”

Simply said, it is the Field Information Officer’s job to “take the usual perp who is brought in for whatever he’s brought in for” and assess his potential value as a confidential informant before he’s processed out to the DA, Wade explained. “If he looks like a likely ‘treasure chest,’ the Field Information Officer sits them down and says, ‘I think we can probably cut you a break on this, depending on what you can give us….’

For Jamie, the job of FIO will be “an interesting bit of diplomacy and hard-nosed policing, and a fishing expedition,” Wade said — plus, it lets him work at the same precinct where he’s been solidifying his lawman career, while wife Eddie does same.

