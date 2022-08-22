Ratings: Big Brother Tops Sunday, Preseason NFL Ties for 2nd

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, holding steady week-to-week to dominate the night in the demo. Revisit the 100 Most Shocking TV Deaths Ever

A 60 Minutes rerun copped Sunday’s largest audience, with 5.2 million total viewers.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (4.4 mil/0.5) dipped, while $100,000 Pyramid (4.1 mil/0.4) and The Final Straw (1.9 mil/0.3) were both steady.

Fox’s NFL preseason scrimmage between the Ravens and Cardinals averaged 2.6 mil and a 0.5, tying Family Feud for No. 2 in the demo.

NBC’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships coverage at 7 pm averaged 1.8 mil and a 0.2.

Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel "1984."