Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date Amid Divorce Announcements

“Marriage is not easy,” Jarrette says in the above trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2, which will premiere Friday, Sept. 16.

The follow-up to Netflix’s much-talked-about dating series explores life after the experiment, in three 45-minute episodes.

“What happened to the couples and singles from Love Is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry?” the official synopsis asks. “Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more” when the series premieres this fall.

Noticeably absent from the upcoming reunion is controversial contestant Shake, who was left at the altar by Deepti in the Season 2 finale. Shake gained notoriety throughout the season for his rude comments about female contestants’ weight, as well as for criticizing Deepti’s appearance.

The After the Altar trailer comes after both couples who exchanged vows in the finale revealed that they were splitting up. On Sunday, People reported that Danielle filed for divorce from Nick after a year of marriage.

Meanwhile, Iyanna and Jarrette, who frequently quarreled over Jarrette’s love of partying, announced earlier this month that they were going their separate ways.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the pair announced Aug 17, via Instagram. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

Press PLAY on the After the Altar trailer above, and then let us know your thoughts in the comments.