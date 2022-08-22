Netflix's Knives Out Sequel: Get a First Look and December Release Date

Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc has something to declare to a bevy of suspects in the first look from Netflix‘s sequel to the 2019 box office hit, Knives Out.

Written and directed again by Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery finds Detective Benoit Blanc traveling to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Among the would-be culprits are characters played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

See full first look below, then read on for more:

The follow-up movie will be released in select theaters on a date TBD, and released globally on Netflix, Friday, Dec. 23.

According to Johnson, Blanc’s penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film’s title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name.

“I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” Johnson shared in a statement “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.'”