Caillou Prepares to Take the Plunge in First Look at New CGI Special

It’s still Caillou‘s world, we’re all just living (and swimming) in it.

The proof of that is in TVLine’s exclusive first look at Caillou: Adventures With Grandma and Grandpa, a new CGI special hitting Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 25. The titular tyke can’t wait to go swimming with his grandparents, and it’s quite literally all he — or anyone else in his family — can talk about. We hope nothing exciting happened in anyone else’s day, because this dinner conversation will be restricted to talk of “splish” and (time permitting) also “splash.”

Adventures With Grandma and Grandpa is one of five 44-minute CGI specials coming to Peacock, each focusing on “significant childhood occasions.” Other such occasions include Christmas, Halloween, anti-bullying and a celebration of family. The first special, Caillou: Rosie the Giant, is currently available to stream.

This special is written by Jagjiwan Sohal and directed by Greg Richardson, overseen by showrunner Miklos Perlus. Executive producers include Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Meaghan Clark and Dana Landry.

In addition to these specials, Caillou is also starring in a full-fledged CGI series, a reboot of the original animated series from 1997. A premiere date for that new series will be announced later.