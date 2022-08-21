Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin EPs Look Forward to Telling 'New Mysteries' in Potential Season 2 on HBO Max

If you’ve already worked your way through all 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max, you’re probably wondering what could possibly happen next.

After all, (spoiler alert!) the season finale not only unmasks “A” but also kills off the show’s only non-incarcerated antagonists — Sheriff Beasley and Chip. Aside from Angela Waters’ secret half-brother Archie being “on the loose,” all other storylines have been neatly tied up. More importantly, the mothers’ “original sin” has been avenged, making the entire premise moot moving forward.

Heck, the minds behind the show practically told us as much: “It was important to us with a cable show — a short-order show, a serialized show — to complete these stories and complete these mysteries,” executive producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring told TVLine. “[Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa] and I love a complete story, so we wanted to complete these mysteries.”

So if the show does score a renewal for Season 2, what can we expect to see?

Aguirre-Sacasa assures TVLine that he and fellow EP Lindsay Calhoon Bring have “some preliminary ideas” for a second season, which would “definitely follow the same girls.”

At least we can rule out the possibility of this becoming an American Horror Story-style anthology series, with each season introducing a new story and cast.

“We certainly have a lot of places for these characters to go, new mysteries to tell and hopefully new ways to scare people,” Bring adds. “And we’d continue to pick up on themes of young womanhood that I think are so important.”

What would you like to see from a potential second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin? Drop ’em in a comment below.