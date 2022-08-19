Yellowjackets Season 2: Elijah Wood Cast as a Vexing Citizen Detective

Yellowjackets‘ Season 2 casting hits keep on coming.

The hit Showtime thriller’s latest get: Elijah Wood, well-known for his role in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has been cast in a season-long guest arc. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Cast Changes!

Specifically, TVLine has learned that Wood is going to play Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Christina Ricci’s Misty in ways she won’t see coming.

Wood’s previous TV credits include Wilfred, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and episodes of Drunk History, plus voice work on myriad series including Robot Chicken, TRON: Uprising, Over the Garden Wall, Star Wars Resistance and HBO Max’s soon-to-be-disappeared Summer Camp Island.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee/Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress in the adult roles.

Earlier this month on the casting front, Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) was tapped to play the adult version of Vanessa “Van” Palmer, while Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Our Flag Means Death) was cast as the adult version of Lottie. In addition, Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), who plays the teen version of Van, has been upped to series regular.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets aired Nov. 14, 2021 through Jan. 16, 2022. Production on the mystery drama’s sophomore run begins later this month in Vancouver.

